Camino Sketchbook Review

In September this year I managed to temporarily escape daily life and fulfil one of my dreams – walking the Camino de Santiago. But being a creative sort, just walking across a country in 40 days wasn’t enough. I set myself the challenge of documenting my journey in a little watercolour sketchbook.

I’ve always used sketchbooks to document my daily life and they usually end up a messy hodgepodge of ideas. But by sticking to one theme, and using just a few minutes every day to document my experience, I created something that surprised me.

I adore this sketchbook, not just for the drawings but for what it represents: achieving my dreams, completing little goals, growing and developing. I’ve always wanted my sketchbooks to be beautiful finished products, and my normal mindset would have had me chucking away the first few pages as soon as they were drawn (I’ll admit I’ve been guilty of selectively ripping pages out of sketchbooks before!), but by taking that pressure off of myself and letting the sketchbook be what it should be -a messy collection of scribbles- I managed to create my most beautiful and treasured sketchbook yet.

p.s. if you think the sound is a little strange on this, that’s because I recorded it huddled under a duvet. Oh the strange things we do for our art…